Colts Designate G Quenton Nelson To Return From Injured Reserve

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters today that G Quenton Nelson will return to practice and be designated to return from injured reserve, per Zak Keefer.

This opens up a 21-day window for Nelson to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

He was dealing with a high-ankle sprain in addition to a foot injury from training camp.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Nelson has appeared in and started three games for the Colts at left guard.