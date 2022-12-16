Colts Elevate LB Forrest Rhyne & CB Darrell Baker Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they elevated CB Darrell Baker Jr. and LB Forrest Rhyne from their practice squad to the active roster on Friday.

Rhyne, 23, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova back in May. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and has bounced and on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2022, Rhyne has appeared in two games for the Colts but hasn’t recorded any statistics.