Colts Elevating CB Chris Lammons & DT McTelvin Agim

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts are elevating CB Chris Lammons and DT McTelvin Agim from the practice squad.

Lammons, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer last year but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Lammons appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles.