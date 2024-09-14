Colts Elevating S Ronnie Harrison Jr. & DE Genard Avery

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts are elevating S Ronnie Harrison Jr. and DE Genard Avery for Week 2.

Harrison, 27, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

Harrison joined the Colts in August of 2023 before being added to their practice squad. He was promoted in November. He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal back in March.

In 2023, Harrison appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, two pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.