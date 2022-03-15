Colts Expected To Re-Sign OT Matt Pryor To One-Year, $5.5M Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are finalizing a short-term extension for OT Matt Pryor. 

Matt Pryor

Rapoport reports that Indianapolis is signing Pryor to a one-year, $5.5 million deal which could increase to $6 million through incentives. 

Pryor, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. 

In 2021, Pryor appeared in all 17 games and started five times. 

 

