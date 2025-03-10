Colts Expected To Sign S Camryn Bynum For Four Years, $60M

According to Dan Graziano, the Colts are expecting to finalize a contract for free agent S Camryn Bynum once the league year opens on Wednesday.

Bynum is one of the best safeties available in a deep group of free agents, and safety is a big need for Indianapolis.

Tom Pelissero reports it’s a four-year, $60 million contract for Bynum.

Bynum, 26, was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.197 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $717,812. He made a base salary of $3.116 million in the final year of his deal in 2024 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Bynum appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 96 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 10 pass deflections.