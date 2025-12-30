Colts Expected To Start QB Riley Leonard In Week 18

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are expected to start QB Riley Leonard for Week 18 against the Texans.

With Indianapolis eliminated from postseason contention, they are expected to opt for a look at the sixth-round rookie over one final start for veteran QB Philip Rivers.

Leonard, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Colts out of Notre Dame. He signed a four-year, $4,435,244 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Leonard has appeared in four games for the Colts and completed 18 of 33 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for six yards and a touchdown.