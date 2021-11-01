Colts Fear DL Tyquan Lewis’ Knee Injury Is Season-Ending

Colts’ DL Tyquan Lewis suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Titans after an interception and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

#TENvsIND Injury Update: DE Tyquan Lewis (knee) is OUT. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 31, 2021

According to Mike Chappell, the Colts fear Lewis’ injury is season-ending.

Lewis, 26, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. Unfortunately, the Colts placed Lewis on injured reserve due to a toe injury in his rookie season.

He is in the final year of his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

Lewis is currently set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Lewis has appeared in eight games for the Colts, recording 13 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one interception.

We will have more news on Lewis’ injury as it becomes available.