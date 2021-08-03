Colts G Quenton Nelson Has ‘Virtually The Same’ Foot Injury As Carson Wentz

Per Jim Ayello, the Colts announced G Quenton Nelson has “virtually the same” foot injury as QB Carson Wentz.

Nelson is scheduled for surgery today and will presumably have a similar recovery timeline as Wentz, which could be anywhere from five to 12 weeks depending on how his foot responds.

The All-Pro guard left practice yesterday after his foot was stepped on. Rather than an old injury, Nelson had a “developmental anomaly” according to HC Frank Reich, via Joel Erickson.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in all 16 games for the Colts, starting 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Nelson as the news is available.