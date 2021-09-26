Colts’ G Quenton Nelson Suffers High Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport reports that Colts’ G Quenton Nelson is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain and says that x-rays on his ankle were negative after he was carted off in the first quarter of the Colts’ Week 3 matchup with the Titans.

Rapoport adds that Nelson will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for the injury.

Nelson returned to practice recently after suffering essentially the same foot injury as QB Carson Wentz.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Nelson has appeared in and started three games for the Colts at left guard

We will have more news on Nelson as it becomes available.