Colts’ G Quenton Nelson Suffers High Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport reports that Colts’ G Quenton Nelson is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain and says that x-rays on his ankle were negative after he was carted off in the first quarter of the Colts’ Week 3 matchup with the Titans.
Rapoport adds that Nelson will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for the injury.
Nelson returned to practice recently after suffering essentially the same foot injury as QB Carson Wentz.
Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.
The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.
In 2021, Nelson has appeared in and started three games for the Colts at left guard
We will have more news on Nelson as it becomes available.
