Colts GM Chris Ballard On Keeping Anthony Richardson: ‘There’s Definitely A Scenario There’

Earlier this offseason, the Colts granted QB Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade after signing QB Daniel Jones to a multi-year deal.

At the league meetings, Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if there’s a scenario where Richardson is on the roster in 2026. He said there is definitely a scenario where they keep him, as he still believes in Richardson’s talent and ability to improve.

“There’s definitely a scenario there. He’s a good dude and he’s talented,” Ballard said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I mean, I still want good for Anthony, man. I still think he’s got a lot in him. He’s had some freaking bad luck, but I still think Anthony has got a lot of ability and he’s maturing and growing. He’s still young.”

“Anytime you take a quarterback that high … the expectations, it’s hard to live up to them no matter who you are.”

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.