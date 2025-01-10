Colts GM Chris Ballard: We Have To Have Competition At QB

During his end-of-season press conference on Friday, Colts GM Chris Ballard made it clear that they will be bringing in competition at quarterback for Anthony Richardson next season.

“We have to have competition at the position … because competition makes you better and because he’s not proven he can stay healthy for 17 games,” Ballard said, per Stephen Holder.

Ballard explained that they knew Richardson was going to have some ups and downs in terms of his play, but he needs to stay healthy.

“We knew when we took him it was going to be a roller coaster… The number 1 thing we have to figure out and have to work through is he’s got to stay healthy. That, to me, is the biggest question, ” Ballard said, per Holder.

A number of teams will be in the market for backup quarterback help this offseason, but it sounds like you can expect the Colts to be among the most active teams in trying to find a quarterback to push Richardson entering year 3.

It’s worth mentioning that Richardson has said he would welcome competition next season.

“I’m a natural competitor. I’ve been competing all my life. I love competing,” Richardson said. “So, if the team feels like that’s the right direction we want to go in, I’m all for it. I’m competing. If not, I’m still here competing, working. Working my tail off to be the best version I can for this team. So, I can’t really control everything that comes with the NFL, but I know I can control what I can and I’m going to do my part to be the best version of myself for this organization.”

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.