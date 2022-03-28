Colts Hiring John Fox As Senior Defensive Assistant

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts are hiring former Bears, Broncos and Panthers HC John Fox to their coaching staff.

Fox will serve as a senior defensive assistant, per Holder.

Fox, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Steelers back in 1989 as their defensive backs coach back. He worked with a number of teams including the Chargers, Raiders, Rams and Giants before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2002.

After nine years in Carolina, Fox was hired by the Broncos as their coach for the 2011 season. Denver elected to part ways with Fox after four seasons and he joined the Bears a year later where he remained for three seasons.

For his career, Fox has a record of 133-123 (52 percent), which includes seven playoff appearances and two trips to the Super Bowl.