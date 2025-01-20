Colts Hiring Lou Anarumo As DC

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Colts are hiring former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their DC opening.

The following is a list of candidates who were up for the Colts DC vacancy:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Hired)

Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Saints HC Dennis Allen (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Scheduled)

Anarumo, 58, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo has been with the Bengals since the 2019 season as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Bengals defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 21 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.