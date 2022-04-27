Colts Hosted DT Darius Philon On A Visit

The Indianapolis Colts brought in free agent DT Darius Philon for a visit on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Philon has ties to new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, as they were together with the Raiders last year.

Philon visited with the Raiders a few weeks ago but left Las Vegas without a deal.

Philon, 28, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers and signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, only to release him before the start of the regular season.

He caught on with the Raiders last offseason to a one-year deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Philon appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.