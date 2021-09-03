Colts Hosted Four Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Indianapolis Colts worked out three free agents on Friday includng S Steven Parker, TE Joshua Perkins and WR Connor Wedington, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Colts also hosted TE Austin Fort for a visit.

Parker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2019. He later had brief stints with the Dolphins and Vikings before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Parker was on and off of the Cowboys’ active roster last year.

In 2020, Parker appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded eight tackles and no interceptions.