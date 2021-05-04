Colts Hosting LT Eric Fisher For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are bringing in LT Eric Fisher for a visit later this week.

Last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that “numerous” teams have been in talks with Fisher and is a player to keep an eye on to sign after the draft.

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him last month.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 16 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.