Colts K Spencer Shrader Out For Rest Of Season

The knee injury Colts K Spencer Shrader suffered on Sunday will knock him out for the rest of the 2025 season, per ESPN.

Colts HC Shane Steichen said Shrader suffered a torn ACL and MCL, per Joel A. Erickson.

It’s a blow for the Colts and Shrader, as he was having a great season and led the league in made field goals through the first five weeks.

Shrader, 26, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad,

Shrader was on and off the unit a few times before catching on with the Jets’ practice squad and later finishing out the year with the Chiefs. The Colts brought him back on a contract and he won the starting job heading into 2025.

In 2025, Shrader appeared in five games for the Colts and made 13 of 14 field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra point attempts.