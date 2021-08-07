Colts & LB Darius Leonard Nearing An Extension?

Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio is hearing that the Indianapolis Colts and LB Darius Leonard have either agreed to or are “on the verge of” an agreement on a long-term extension.

The 49ers just locked up LB Fred Warner to a five-year, $95 million extension that includes $40.5 million in guarantees, so these are some of the figures to watch in regards to any Leonard contract.

Adam Schefter recently reported that Leonard is seeking a four-year extension worth over $19 million per year.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus.

Leonard is set to earn a base salary of $3,443,000 in the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Leonard appeared in 14 games and recorded 132 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and seven pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list.