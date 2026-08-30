Colts Make Moves To Reach Initial 53-Man Roster

The Colts announced several moves to reach their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, placing three on injured reserve, including TE Will Mallory, WR D.J. Montgomery, and WR Coleman Owen.
Indianapolis is also releasing the following players:
- DT Cameron Ball
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- S Austin Brown
- CB Rob Carter Jr.
- RB Anderson Castle
- T Blake Freeland
- TE JJ Galbreath
- WR Anthony Gould
- K Blake Grupe
- WR Sahmir Hagans
- CB Kenneth Harris
- C Josh Kreutz
- T Roy Mbaeteka
- DE Mitchell Melton
- TE Tyler Moore
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- DE Durrell Nchami
- WR Ben Nikkel
- WR Eli Pancol
- CB Mekhi Rodgers
- T Nolan Rucci
- S Daniel Scott
- WR Raylen Sharpe
- C Geno VanDeMark
- LB Devin Veresuk
- S Trey Washington
- T Trey Wedig
- LB West Weeks
- DT Colby Wooden
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- DT Derrick Nnadi
- G Josh Sills
- QB Easton Stick
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Wooden, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year, $4,607,928 rookie deal through 2026 but was traded to the Colts this past offseason for LB Zaire Franklin.
Following the trade, Wooden signed a two-year, $18 million restructured deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.
In 2025, Wooden appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 50 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and a pass defended.
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