Colts Make Moves To Reach Initial 53-Man Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Colts announced several moves to reach their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, placing three on injured reserve, including TE Will Mallory, WR D.J. Montgomery, and WR Coleman Owen.

Colts Helmet

Indianapolis is also releasing the following players:

  1. DT Cameron Ball
  2. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  3. S Austin Brown
  4. CB Rob Carter Jr.
  5. RB Anderson Castle
  6. T Blake Freeland
  7. TE JJ Galbreath
  8. WR Anthony Gould
  9. K Blake Grupe
  10. WR Sahmir Hagans
  11. CB Kenneth Harris
  12. C Josh Kreutz
  13. T Roy Mbaeteka
  14. DE Mitchell Melton
  15. TE Tyler Moore
  16. C Jimmy Morrissey
  17. DE Durrell Nchami
  18. WR Ben Nikkel
  19. WR Eli Pancol
  20. CB Mekhi Rodgers
  21. T Nolan Rucci
  22. S Daniel Scott
  23. WR Raylen Sharpe
  24. C Geno VanDeMark
  25. LB Devin Veresuk
  26. S Trey Washington
  27. T Trey Wedig
  28. LB West Weeks
  29. DT Colby Wooden
  30. TE Pharaoh Brown
  31. DT Derrick Nnadi
  32. G Josh Sills
  33. QB Easton Stick
  34. S Juanyeh Thomas
  35. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Wooden, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year, $4,607,928 rookie deal through 2026 but was traded to the Colts this past offseason for LB Zaire Franklin.

Following the trade, Wooden signed a two-year, $18 million restructured deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Wooden appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 50 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and a pass defended.

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