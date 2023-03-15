Colts Officially Release QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released QB Matt Ryan.

We have released QB Matt Ryan. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 15, 2023

Multiple reports from Tuesday mentioned that this move was coming and based on how things went in his first year with the Colts, it’s not all that surprising.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Ryan will free up $17.2 million of available cap space while creating $18 million in dead money.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll continue his career with another team or consider retirement this offseason.

Ryan, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high. He was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

In 2022, Ryan has appeared in 12 games for the Colts and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.