Colts Officially Rule Out Three From Week 7, Including WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts announced they’ve officially ruled out WR Josh Downs (concussion), WR Ashton Dulin (chest), and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (concussion) from Week 7 against the Chargers.

It’s a tough break for the Colts’ offense after Downs emerged as a primary target through six games.

Downs, 24, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Colts drafted Downs in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,520,458 rookie contract that included a $1,014,879 signing bonus.

In 2025, Downs has appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded 26 receptions for 217 yards (8.3 YPC) and one touchdown.