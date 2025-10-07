Colts Place K Spencer Shrader & CB Mike Hilton On IR Among Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed K Spencer Shrader and CB Mike Hilton (practice squad) on injured reserve.

we have signed K Michael Badgley to the 53-man roster and CB Troy Pride Jr. to the practice squad. we have placed K Spencer Shrader on IR and CB Mike Hilton on practice squad IR. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2025

This was the expected move for Shrader who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday. Hilton will be sidelined at least four games on the practice squad IR, which functions similarly to the normal IR list.

The Colts filled the open roster spots by signing K Michael Badgley and CB Troy Pride Jr.

Shrader, 26, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad,

Shrader was on and off the unit a few times before catching on with the Jets’ practice squad and later finishing out the year with the Chiefs. The Colts brought him back on a contract and he won the starting job heading into 2025.

In 2025, Shrader appeared in five games for the Colts and made 13 of 14 field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra point attempts.

Hilton, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2016, but was among their final roster cuts his rookie year.

He joined the Patriots’ practice squad for a week before the Steelers added him to their taxi squad in December 2016 and re-signed him to three-straight one-year contracts. He was tendered by the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for $3.27 million.

As a free agent in 2021, Hilton signed a four-year, $24 million deal that included $8.5 million with the Bengals. He then signed with Miami on a one-year deal this offseason but was among their final roster cuts. He then caught on with the Colts’ practice squad.

In 2025, Hilton has appeared in two games for the Colts, recording five total tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.