Colts Promoting Exec. Morocco Brown To Chief Personnel Executive

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts are expected to promote director of college scouting Morocco Brown to a new position.

According to Josina Anderson, Brown’s new position with the Colts will be Chief Personnel Executive.

Brown was and has been a popular GM candidate in recent years, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Brown interviewed for the Falcons’ job last year and met with the Bears and Steelers this offseason about GM jobs. The Eagles recently showed interest in him for an executive position.

Brown worked for the Bears, Browns, and Washington before joining the Colts for the 2016 season. He has 20 years of experience working in the NFL and is currently the Colts’ director of college scouting.