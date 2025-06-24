Colts QB Anthony Richardson Expects To Be Ready For Camp Despite Shoulder Injury

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was held out of mandatory minicamp with a throwing shoulder issue as the battle for the starting QB job began.

Despite the scare, Richardson said he’s all good and expects to be ready for training camp.

“I’m all good… not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again,” Richardson said, via Zach Goodall.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported Richardson received two different medical opinions telling him to opt for rest and recovery to heal. Rapoport confirms Richardson is expecting to be ready for training camp.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

