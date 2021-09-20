Colts QB Carson Wentz Dealing With Injuries To Both Ankles

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with sprains to both of his ankles after going down in Week 2.

He adds the quarterback is undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injuries, and how much, if any, time he’ll miss.

Wentz was rolled up late in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and had to leave the game. He had managed to return for the start of the season despite a foot injury that wiped out most of his training camp and preseason.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2021, Wentz has appeared in two games for the Colts and completed 45-69 pass attempts (65.2 percent) for 498 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed nine times for 60 yards.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.