Colts QB Carson Wentz Now Opting For Surgery, Facing 5-12 Week Timeline

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that they have decided QB Carson Wentz will have surgery after all to repair the issue with his foot, per Stephen Holder.

Reich says the procedure will remove a piece of bone that had shaken loose from an old injury Wentz had, possibly in high school.

The recovery timeline for Wentz could be anywhere from five to 12 weeks, he added.

Reports yesterday indicated Wentz was going to try to rest the injury and hope it improved to avoid surgery, which could have kept him available for the season opener — albeit with reduced mobility.

Instead, it appears the quarterback and team will bite the bullet with surgery and hope the rehab ends up on the shorter end of that timeline.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.