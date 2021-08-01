Colts QB Carson Wentz Opting For Rest Over Surgery

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Colts QB Carson Wentz plans to try to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days, rather than undergo surgery.

Rapoport says that if all goes well, there’s still a chance Wentz could be available for the regular season opener. However, should his foot not improve, he may have to undergo surgery.

Mike Garafolo adds that medical experts expect Wentz to be “much less mobile” while he plays through the injury.

Wentz was reportedly set to visit with foot doctor Robert Anderson.

Mike Silver previously reported that Wentz’s injury involves a bone and a ligament issue.

The Colts responded by signing Brett Hundley to a contract shortly after the news that Wentz could miss time with this injury.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.