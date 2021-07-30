Colts QB Carson Wentz Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury, Visiting Specialist

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that Colts QB Carson Wentz is expected to miss the rest of the preseason due to the possibility that he may require foot surgery, sources say.

According to Rapoport, Wentz was hoping to play through it, but should he need surgery, it would likely mean he’s on the sidelines for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Mike Silver hears that Wentz’s injury involves a bone and a ligament issue. Indianapolis had reportedly been hoping for better news but is now “bracing for possible surgery.”

Wentz is not believed to have suffered a Lisfranc injury, per Silver.

According to Adam Schefter, Colts QB Carson Wentz is out indefinitely with a foot injury that he suffered at the end of Thursday’s practice and is undergoing further testing.

Mike Garafolo reports that Wentz will visit with noted foot specialist Robert Anderson in the near future regarding his injury. From there, they should have a clear timeline for his return.

Ian Rapoport adds that all options are currently on the table including minor surgery. However, the hope is that Wentz will be able to avoid the procedure. According to Rapoport, if Wentz is to miss games, it likely won’t be many.

Colts OC Marcus Brady said they are unsure of the extent of Wentz’s injury and confirmed he was being looked at by the team’s doctors.

“I don’t know all the information. We know that Carson came in, injured his foot yesterday in practice. He’s been with the docs, they’re trying to figure out what the process is,” said Brady, via Jim Ayello.

Brady mentioned that Wentz sustained his injury when planting to throw, adding that his foot wasn’t stepped on by another player.

“We’re still evaluating what the next move is, and how bad it is, and then we’ll go from there. He got hurt during the team period when he went out, planted to go throw and he just felt a twinge in his foot … It was not stepped on,” said Brady, via Ayello.

Brady expects to know more about Wentz’s status in the near future.

“We should know something shortly. We’re kind of just waiting right now. He felt it (his foot) yesterday, that’s why he went in to go check on it. That’s why you saw him probably miss the last period of practice,” said Brady, via Ayello.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.