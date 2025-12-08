Colts QB Riley Leonard Dealing With Knee Injury

Per Mike Chappell, Colts QB Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee injury after Week 14 against the Jaguars.

Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen is hopeful Leonard can play in Week 15 against the Seahawks.

With QB Daniel Jones done for the year with a torn Achilles, QB Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback in the building at this point. Colts TE Tyler Warren served as the team’s emergency quarterback on Sunday.

Leonard, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Colts out of Notre Dame. He signed a four-year, $4,435,244 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Leonard has appeared in two games for the Colts and completed 18 of 31 passes for 145 yards and an interception. He’s also rushed for six yards and a touchdown.