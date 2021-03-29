Colts Re-Sign C Joey Hunt

The Colts announced they have re-signed C Joey Hunt to the roster.

We have signed T Julién Davenport and re-signed C Joey Hunt. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 29, 2021

Hunt was a reserve center who appeared in a handful of games for the Colts last season. The team also made the addition of OT Julie’n Davenport official.

Hunt, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.

The Colts signed him to a contract back in August and re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of training camp. He’s bounced on and off Indianapolis’ taxi squad in 2020.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts.