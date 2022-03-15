Colts Re-Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To One-Year, $3M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are re-signing DE Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $3 million deal on Tuesday.

Lewis, 26, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. Unfortunately, he landed on the injured reserve last season due to a non-contact knee injury.

He just finished his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

In 2021, Lewis appeared in eight games for the Colts, recording 13 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one interception.