Colts Re-Sign OT Luke Tenuta

The Indianapolis Colts announced they re-signed OT Luke Tenuta to a contract on Friday.

we have re-signed T Luke Tenuta. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 20, 2026

Tenuta, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He was claimed off waivers by the Colts as a rookie and was quickly claimed by the Packers.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts in 2024 and he caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad. The Colts signed him to a futures deal in January 2025.

In 2025, Tenuta appeared in four games for the Colts.