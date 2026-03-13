Colts Re-Signed WR Laquon Treadwell

The Indianapolis Colts announced they re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell on Friday.

we have re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 13, 2026

Treadwell, 30, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout during the offseason but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the 2022 season but was later released.

Treadwell had a stint with the Cardinals before joining the Seahawks practice squad and eventually being called up. He joined the Ravens last offseason but was among their final roster cuts headed into the regular season and returned to their practice squad.

After his deal with Baltimore expired, Treadwell caught on with the Colts and has bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2025, Treadwell appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded eight tackles on their special teams unit.