Colts Re-Signing LB Zaire Franklin To Three-Year, $12M Deal

Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Colts are signing LB Zaire Franklin to a three-year, $12 million contract with $4 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

Franklin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2,547,057 contract.

Franklin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Franklin appeared in 17 games for the Colts and recorded 36 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.