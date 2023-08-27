Colts Release RB Kenyan Drake

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts have released RB Kenyan Drake.

He was one of the notable names the team picked up with the various absences at running back this August, so it’s notable that he appears to not have made the roster.

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

The Colts signed Drake to a contract earlier this month.

In 2022, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and rushed for 482 yards on 109 carries (4.4 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 17 receptions on 26 targets for 89 yards receiving and another touchdown.