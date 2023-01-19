Colts Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts have requested permission to interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy.

Callahan will be the 13th candidate the Colts have looked at so far for the job. Here’s the full list:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Giants DC Wink Martindale (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Interviewed)

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Callahan, 38, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2022, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards per game, No. 7 in points per game, No. 29 in rushing and No. 5 in passing.

We’ll have more on the Colts coaching search as the news is available.