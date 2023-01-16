Colts Request Interview With Giants OC Mike Kafka

According to Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to speak with Giants OC Mike Kafka regarding their head coaching vacancy.

Kafka already has interviews set up with the Panthers and Texans and is turning into an in-demand coaching option this year, understandably so given New York’s success on offense.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Colts so far:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022 and helped the team to the playoffs as they ranked 15th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Colts coaching search as the news is available.