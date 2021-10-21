Colts S Julian Blackmon Tore Achilles In Practice

The Colts announced that S Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles in practice this week and will miss the rest of the season.

S Julian Blackmon tore his Achilles in practice Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/E8weXKJeFX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 21, 2021

It’s a huge blow to a Colts secondary that was already dealing with a number of injuries. Expect Indianapolis to place Blackmon on injured reserve shortly.

Blackmon, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors last season. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a projected four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that includes a $926,437 signing bonus and is in the second year of that deal.

In 2021, Blackmon appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded 34 total tackles, one forced fumble, no interceptions and one pass defense.