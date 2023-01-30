Colts Scheduling Second Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

According to Albert Breer, the Colts are working on setting up a second interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan.

He joins a growing list of finalists for Indianapolis which has conducted one of the most extensive searches in years.

Here’s where the list of candidates stands:

Callahan, 38, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2022, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards per game, No. 7 in points per game, No. 29 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ coaching search as the news is available.