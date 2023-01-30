Colts Scheduling Second Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

According to Albert Breer, the Colts are working on setting up a second interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan.
He joins a growing list of finalists for Indianapolis which has conducted one of the most extensive searches in years.
Here’s where the list of candidates stands:
- Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Second Interview)
- Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Second Interview)
- Rams DC Raheem Morris (Second Interview)
- Giants DC Wink Martindale (Second Interview)
- Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia (Second Interview)
- Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Second Interview)
- Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Second Interview)
- Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)
- Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)
- Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)
- 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)
- Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)
Callahan, 38, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.
Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.
In 2022, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards per game, No. 7 in points per game, No. 29 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing.
