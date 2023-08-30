Colts Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed 12 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The Colts’ practice squad includes:

QB Liam Anderson WR Kenny Black TE Marcel BaBo DT Donavan Mutin CB Caleb Sampson WR Mike Strachan RB Jason Huntley RB DJ Montgomery LB Isaac Tryle-Stuart CB Kevin Toliver S Al-Quan Muhammad

Toliver, 27, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Chicago cut him loose in September of 2020 and signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the Ravens’ taxi squad in November 2021. Baltimore re-signed him to a futures deal last year but cut him loose in May.

In 2020, Toliver appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.