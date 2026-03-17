Colts Sign CB Cam Taylor-Britt

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed former Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt to a contract.

It’s worth noting Taylor-Britt spent time in Cincinnati with Colts DC Lou Anarumo.

Taylor-Britt, 26, was a three-year starter at Nebraska and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He just finished a four-year $5,952,726 contract that included a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

In 2025, Taylor-Britt appeared in eight games for the Bengals, making 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss and five pass deflections.