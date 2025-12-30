Colts Sign CB Wyett Ekeler

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Wyett Ekeler to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Colts have released OT Zach Thomas from the practice squad.

Ekeler, 23, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Windsor, Colorado. He committed to Wyoming and played there for five years.

In his collegiate career, Ekeler appeared in 49 games over five seasons with Wyoming and recorded 197 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 19 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.