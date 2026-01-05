Colts Sign LB Austin Ajiake To One-Year Extension, Sign 16 Futures Players

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed LB Austin Ajiake to a one-year extension.

Additionally, the Colts have signed the following 16 players to futures deals:

Ajiake, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in April but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed with the Raiders practice squad in November 2023 but was cut after a week and caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay released him after a month and he caught on with the Colts’ practice squad, where he’s been for the last two seasons.

In 2025, Ajiake appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 32 total tackles and half a sack.