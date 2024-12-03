Colts Sign LB Liam Anderson

The Indianapolis Colts signed LB Liam Anderson to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

Anderson, 24, signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp and re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

Indianapolis signed him to a futures deal after the season and kept him on the practice squad for the 2024 season before letting him go in November after he was signed to the active roster.

In 2024, Anderson has appeared in three games for the Colts.