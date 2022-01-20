Colts Sign OT Jordan Murray To Futures Deal

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team has signed OT Jordan Murray to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Just signed tackle Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract.. pic.twitter.com/L0bbf8Ytve — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 20, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Murray, 24, played college football at North Texas from 2015-2018 before going undrafted in 2019. He was with the Seahawks in rookie camp but was not offered a deal.

Murray played in the Spring League in 2020 then spent the 2021 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League.

In 2021, Murray started 10 games for the Tiger-Cats at right tackle.