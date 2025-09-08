Colts Sign RB Ameer Abdullah, Cut RB Khalil Herbert

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed RB Ameer Abdullah and released RB Khalil Herbert in a corresponding move.

we have signed RB Ameer Abdullah to the practice squad and released RB Khalil Herbert from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2025

Both transactions are to the practice squad.

Abdullah, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He was on and off of their roster in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

The Raiders signed Abdullah on three consecutive one-year deals. He had a brief stint with the 49ers in camp this year.

In 2024, Abdullah appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 66 rushing attempts for 311 yards (4.7 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 40 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed on with the Colts. However, he was let go during final roster cuts and brough back to the practice squad before being let go again.

In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.