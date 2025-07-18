Colts Sign Second-Round DE JT Tuimoloau

The Indianapolis Colts have signed second-round DE JT Tuimoloau to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

The Colts have officially signed their entire 2025 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Tyler Warren TE Signed 2 45 JT Tuimuloau EDGE Signed 3 80 Justin Walley CB Signed 4 127 Jalen Travis OT Signed 5 151 DJ Giddens RB Signed 6 189 Riley Leonard QB Signed 6 190 Tim Smith DT Signed 7 232 Hunter Wohler S Signed

Tuimoloau, 21, was a five-star recruit and the second-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Edgewood, Washington. He committed to Ohio State and was the highest-ranked defensive recruit in school history.

He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2024 with a Second Team All-American selection in 2023. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tuimoloau as the No. 8 edge and the No. 43 overall player with a second-round grade.

The Colts used the No. 45 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Tuimoloau. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,932,582 contract with a $3,863,968 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Tuimoloau appeared in 54 games and recorded 144 total tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions.