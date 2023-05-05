Colts Sign Seven Draft Picks, 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed seven draft picks to contracts and 15 undrafted free agents.
Draft Pick Signings:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|2
|44
|Julius Brents
|CB
|3
|79
|Josh Downs
|WR
|4
|106
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|4
|110
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DL
|5
|138
|Darius Rush
|CB
|Signed
|5
|158
|Daniel Scott
|S
|Signed
|5
|162
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Signed
|5
|176
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Signed
|6
|211
|Titus Leo
|EDGE
|Signed
|7
|221
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Signed
|7
|236
|Jake Witt
|OT
|Signed
Undrafted free agents:
- Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson
- Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest
- Elon cornerback Cole Coleman
- Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor
- Virginia State running back Darius Hagans
- Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Johnny King
- BYU guard Harris Lachance
- Campbell safety Aaron Maddox
- Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin
- Tiffin cornerback Tyler Richardson
- Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson
- Maine wide receiver Zavier Scott
- Wyoming running back Titus Swen
- Colorado defensive end Guy Thomas
- Carson-Newman wide receiver Braxton Westfield
Hull, 22, was a two-year starter at Northwestern. He was an honorable All-Big Ten mention each of the last two years at college.
The Colts used the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round on Hull.
During his college career at Northwestern, Hull appeared in 37 games and rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns.
