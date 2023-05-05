Colts Sign Seven Draft Picks, 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed seven draft picks to contracts and 15 undrafted free agents. 

Draft Pick Signings:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 4 Anthony Richardson QB  
2 44 Julius Brents CB  
3 79 Josh Downs WR  
4 106 Blake Freeland OT  
4 110 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL  
5 138 Darius Rush CB Signed
5 158 Daniel Scott S Signed
5 162 Will Mallory TE Signed
5 176 Evan Hull RB Signed
6 211 Titus Leo EDGE Signed
7 221 Jaylon Jones CB Signed
7 236 Jake Witt OT Signed

 

Undrafted free agents:

  1. Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson
  2. Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest
  3. Elon cornerback Cole Coleman
  4. Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor
  5. Virginia State running back Darius Hagans
  6. Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Johnny King
  7. BYU guard Harris Lachance
  8. Campbell safety Aaron Maddox
  9. Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin
  10. Tiffin cornerback Tyler Richardson
  11. Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson
  12. Maine wide receiver Zavier Scott
  13. Wyoming running back Titus Swen
  14. Colorado defensive end Guy Thomas
  15. Carson-Newman wide receiver Braxton Westfield

Hull, 22, was a two-year starter at Northwestern. He was an honorable All-Big Ten mention each of the last two years at college.

The Colts used the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round on Hull.

During his college career at Northwestern, Hull appeared in 37 games and rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns.

