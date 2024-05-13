Colts Sign Third-Round Matt Goncalves & Fourth-Round C Tanor Bortolini

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed third-round OL Matt Goncalves and fourth-round OL Tanor Bortolini to rookie contracts.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Colts’ 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Laiatu Latu DE Signed 2 Adonai Mitchell WR 3 Matt Goncalves OT Signed 4 Tanor Bortolini C Signed 5 Anthony Gould WR 5 Jaylon Carlies S Signed 5 Jaylin Simpson S Signed 6 Micah Abraham CB Signed 7 Jonah Laulu DT Signed

Goncalves, 23, was named a freshman All-American and Third Team All-ACC in 2022 before missing the final nine games of the 2023 season due to a foot injury.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL OL Geoff Schwartz.

In 38 games with the Pitt Panthers, Goncalves made 24 starts with 13 coming at right tackle and 11 at left tackle.Projected to sign a four-year, $5,799,563 contract that includes a $1,037,864 signing bonus and will carry a $1,054,466 cap figure for the 2024 season.